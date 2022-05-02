FOX Sports 

Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is an early contender for catch of the year

We hate to say we just saw the catch of the year in early May when the season ends in October but sometimes we can’t help ourselves.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor just went Spider-Man in deep left-center field to rob Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner of a homer. A real case to be the best you’ll see all year.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly ball for the out on New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Watch this:

Where is the Jim Edmonds’ celebration when you need one?! The timing and athleticism on display this afternoon is absolutely deadly. What a catch!

Michael A. Taylor #2 of the Kansas City Royals runs to first base against the Seattle Mariners during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael Taylor (2) checks over his sunglasses before a MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals on April 21, 2022, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
(Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We will have to put together a montage of the best catches we see each month so we can determine the best catch of the year. This one has a real chance to stand alone by season’s end, though. An incredible grab from Michael A. Taylor.