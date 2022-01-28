The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s top attractions of the year, and the pay-per-view is right around the corner once again — and the winners of the main event will earn top billing at WrestleMania.

This year’s Royal Rumble is being held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday. Both the Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured on the card with some potential surprises lingering.

While Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are all slated to be on the card for the night, the premier events are the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

The Royal Rumble match is a unique take on the battle royal. In their respective matches, 30 men and 30 women will compete to earn a shot at the world title for their brands. The matches begin with two participants, and then after a certain amount of time, another participant will enter the ring. Competitors eliminate opponents by tossing them over the top rope and both feet hitting the floor.

The winner is the entrant who is last standing.

The Royal Rumble will begin at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Peacock and WWE Network.

Aside from the Royal Rumble matches, here’s what else is on the card.

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Lynch and Doudrop will compete for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in a singles match.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

The competitors will compete in a mixed tag match.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The singles match is for the WWE Championship. Lesnar will be accompanied by Paul Heyman while Lashley will be with MVP.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

The singles match will be for the WWE Universal Championship. The Usos will not be allowed at ringside.

Women’s Royal Rumble

Confirmed entrants: Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Mickie James, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

Men’s Royal Rumble

Confirmed entrants: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Myserio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, A.J. Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.