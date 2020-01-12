Roy Williams says he should probably be fired after North Carolina's loss to Clemson

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams did not downplay how crushing Saturday night’s loss to Clemson was, telling reporters that he should probably be fired after his team’s performance.

Clemson defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in 60 tries. Tigers forward Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Clemson then took care of North Carolina in the overtime frame, wining 79-76.

Williams took the blame for the loss, saying he forgot to tell his players to foul Simms so he couldn’t launch the game-tying shot.

“I’d tell [athletics director Bubba Cunningham] he should probably fire me, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Williams said. “The coach is supposed to help his kids. I didn’t help them very much.”

Clemson’s winless streak in Chapel Hill began in 1926 and reached 0-59 to give the Tar Heels an NCAA record for the longest home winning streak against one opponent.

Williams remains tied with the late Den Smith for fourth on the Division 1 men’s career coaching wins list with 879 victories.

The Tar Heels fell to 8-8 with a 1-4 conference record with the loss. Clemson improved to 8-7 with a 2-3 conference record with the win. Both teams are in the lower-half of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.