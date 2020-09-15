Roy Jones Jr. on Mike Tyson exhibition match: 'I made a mistake going in with him'

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing in November is supposed to be an exhibition match but opponent Roy Jones Jr. is worried he’s made a mistake.

CSAC executive director Andy Foster first said when the match was announced in July that the bout between the two legendary fighters wasn’t about “[taking] each other’s heads off.”

“They can get into it a little bit, but I don’t want people to get hurt. They know the deal,” he said at the time.

But Jones seems to be concerned that Tyson didn’t get the memo, telling Sky Sports over the weekend, he may have made a “mistake.”

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy,” he said.

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.”

Jones’ apprehension follows remarks Tyson made last month where he called the match a “search and destroy.”

“This is search and destroy, and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. “The fighting game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about.”

The eight-round exhibition was originally planned for Sept. 12 but is now scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

