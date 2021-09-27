Rough start has Giants’ Saquon Barkley feeling blue: ‘I’m sick of losing’

The Jets may be the laughing stock of the league, but the New York Giants have quietly perfected their own comedy routine, beginning the season 0-3 yet again. This goose-egg-start marks the second consecutive for the Joe Judge regime, and the third time in five years for the Giants franchise as a whole.

The futility is starting to set records. Thanks to their latest loss, a low-scoring slopfest against a Falcons team that had allowed 80 points combined in two previous weeks, the Giants became the only team in 15 years to lose on back-to-back last-second field goals.

Running back Saquon Barkley took up for his teammates during his postgame remarks.

“I don’t think we’re a bad team, to be honest,” Barkley said. “I know you guys are going to say what you’re going to say and write what you want to write, but that’s the NFL. There are no bad teams in the NFL.”

There are certainly bad coaching staffs, though. If not bad, then unprepared, which will become extremely evident in the upcoming weeks. The Giants’ next six opponents are currently 13-4 to start the season, so if Judge and Co. don’t right the ship soon, the Giants could be playing for a top five draft pick by Thanksgiving.

The Giants are 18-49 since the start of the 2017 season, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the NFL. Judge was handpicked by the Giants’ front office brass based off of personal recommendations from around the league, most importantly Patriots coach Bill Belichick, so he will be given the chance to turn it around. But for now, it’s a slog, and the once-storied franchise has their work cut out for them.

“We have to start believing in each other and believing in the scheme and when that happens, we will have something special,” Barkley said. “But until then, we’re going to keep having losses at the end of the game with field goals, because we’re this close and we keep saying it. ‘We’re this close.’ But somebody has to do something about it and that has to be myself and the leaders of this team and just the guys on this team. We have to step up and make plays.”