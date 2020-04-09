Rose Namajunas pulls out of UFC 249 after two deaths in family due to coronavirus, manager says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rose Namajunas was expected to take on Jessica Andrade in their grudge match at UFC 249, co-headlining with Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, but Namajunas has dropped out of the fight.

According to Namajunas’ manager Brian Butler-Au, she pulled out of the event because two of her close family members died from the coronavirus. On Thursday, Butler-Au, the founder and CEO of SuckerPunch Entertainment, issued a statement about the situation.

“[Rose Namajunas] withdrew from UFC 249 due to two deaths in the family related to the coronavirus,” Butler-Au said. “Her hopes are to return to the octagon as soon as possible, but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time.”

UFC President Dana White announced earlier in the week that Namajunas, the 27-year-old former UFC Women’s Strawweight champion, would be fighting on the card at a secret location.

However, after this unexpected turn of events, White will need to find a replacement for the event. So far, the UFC hasn’t announced a replacement for Namajunas.