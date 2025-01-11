Rose Bowl half-marathon and 5K postponed due to wildfires

The Rose Bowl half-marathon and 5K scheduled for Jan. 19 has been postponed due to the wildfires in Southern California.

It is the fourth sporting event in the area to be rescheduled because of the fires. Kings and Lakers games were postponed, and Monday night’s Vikings-Rams playoff game was moved to Arizona.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the ongoing fires in and around the city of Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles area. … The well-being of our participants, volunteers and community is at the heart of every decision we make,” the McCourt Foundation, which sponsors the race, said in a statement.

“We also hold deep respect for the emergency personnel and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect our community. We recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment to some, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these unforeseen and difficult circumstances.

“At this time, we are actively working with our partners at the Rose Bowl on rescheduling the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K, and while we do not yet have a new date, we will share updates with participants and the community via email, our website and social media as soon as they become available.”

The race has been run since 2019. Runners race the Pasadena area near the legendary stadium before finishing the run on the field.

The fires have burned roughly 30,000 acres, destroyed over 10,000 buildings and claimed at least 10 lives.

Several celebrities, including Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, have lost their homes.

