Rose Bowl 2020: Wisconsin vs. Oregon preview, how to watch & more

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual will be played between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks on New Year’s Day. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Wisconsin comes into the game ranked No. 8 in the nation. The Badgers are 10-3 overall and had a 7-2 record in the Big Ten Conference. Oregon, the Pac-12 champions, are ranked No. 6 in the nation. They are 11-2 overall and have an 8-1 record in the conference.

The Badgers enter their 18th consecutive bowl game, dating back to the 2002 season. The Badgers are on a five-game bowl-winning streak dating back to the Barry Alvarez-Gary Andersen days. Jake Coan leads the team with 2,539 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,909 rushing yards on 299 carries with 21 touchdowns. Quintez Cephus leads with 52 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Baun and Chris Orr are menaces up front. Baun has 12 1/2 sacks this season while Orr boasts 11 1/2 sacks.

The Ducks are in their third straight bowl game. Mario Cristobal led the team to their best record since the 2014 season. Justin Herbert has 3,333 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes this season. C.J. Vardell has 1,171 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Cyrus Habibi-Likio leads with 10 rushing touchdowns. Johnny Johnson III is the leading receiver with 55 catches for 818 yards and seven touchdown catches. Kayvon Thibodeaux leads with nine sacks but he’s questionable to play in the game. Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley III each have four interceptions.

ROSE BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Northwestern Mutual

Date: January 1

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Rose Bowl

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

ODDS

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-140), Oregon (+120)

Spead: Wisconsin (-2.5), Oregon (+2.5),

Over/Under: 51.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

