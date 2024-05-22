Rory McIlroy was a ‘hard person to be married to,’ wife reached ‘breaking point’ for divorce: report

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, filed for divorce last week after seven years of marriage.

Reasons for the divorce were not immediately known, but according to a report, it seems like it had been brewing for some time.

Us Weekly said Stoll was “lonely” in their marriage, and the four-time major champion was “a hard person to be married to” due to his playing career.

The two “were living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point,” according to the outlet.

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had (their daughter) Poppy, things really changed, and she had a new perspective. Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy,” Us Weekly said.

McIlroy’s camp released a statement shortly after the filing, saying, it “stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

Rory and Erica started dating in 2015 after the PGA Tour star and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki broke off their engagement in May 2014. Rory and Erica became engaged later in 2015 and married in April 2017. They share one child together.

Erica McIlroy was a former PGA of America employee. She was seen by his side at several tournaments, including last year’s Ryder Cup.

McIlroy finished tied for 12th at last weekend’s PGA Championship at Valhalla, finishing nine shots back of Xander Schauffele, whose 21-under was the lowest score ever at a major championship.

