Rory McIlroy offers condolences to fellow golfer Tiger Woods after death of Woods’ mother

Tiger Woods is mourning the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, describing her In a social media post as “a force of nature all her own.”

Woods said she died Tuesday morning.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” he said. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.”

Woods did not share details about his mother’s cause of death.

Fellow professional golfer Rory McIlroy also paid tribute to Woods’ late mother. During a press conference after a TGL event, McIlroy recalled Kultida Woods’ most recent show of support for her son. Last week, she watched Tiger participate in a simulator-based series in Florida.

“Yeah, obviously very sad, sort of surreal. She was here last Monday night. Yeah, it seemed sudden. I got to know Tida a little bit. She was always very warm, very courteous and generous with her time. Yeah, it was always a delight to see her at tournaments,” McIlroy said.

“As time went on, you sort of saw her less and less, and you’d bump into her in player dining, and it was always nice to see her. She always had a big smile. Yeah, you obviously feel for Tiger and Sam and Charlie and wish them all the best. Yeah, it’s a sad day.”

McIlroy, Woods and TMRW Sports founder Mike McCarley partnered with the PGA Tour to launch the golf league, which is in its inaugural season. TGL also honored Woods’ mother before Tuesday’s match between Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club.

“Prior to the match tonight here at SoFi Center, we held a moment of silence honoring Tida Woods, who was so instrumental in Tiger’s life and his success. Throughout his amateur career as a young phenom in California and through his major championships and even here at TGL, the very league her son co-founded, she was here to support him,” ESPN’s Matt Barrie said during the broadcast.

“Last week, in fact, last Monday, Tida was ever present here at SoFi Center, cheering on Tiger, who got the win. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger, Charlie and Sam and everyone for the loss of Tida Woods. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Kultida met Earl while he was in the military in Thailand. Kultida and Earl moved to Brooklyn, New York, after they tied the knot. The couple later relocated to Cypress, California, where Tiger was born. Earl Woods died in California in 2006.

ESPN noted that Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his mother and father. The name Eldrick begins with an E in honor of Earl and ends with a K in honor of Kultida.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

