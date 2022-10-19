Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm respond to Phil Mickelson’s comment that PGA Tour is ‘trending downwards’

The war of words between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour simply will not go away.

Nearly a week after Phil Mickelson said the PGA Tour was “trending downwards,” two golfers who remained loyal to the tour are getting their chance to respond.

“I don’t agree with what Phil said last week,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “I understand why he said it because of the position he is in, but I don’t think anyone that takes a logical view of the game of golf can agree with what he said.”

PHIL MICKELSON SAYS PGA TOUR IS ‘TRENDING DOWNWARDS’: ‘I LOVE THE SIDE I’M ON’

“I guess for them to be talking the way they are, it’s bold,” said McIlroy. “I think there’s a ton of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff. I certainly don’t see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. All the talent, 95% of the talent is here. You’ve got people like Tom Kim coming through [who is] the future of our game.”

CHARLES BARKLEY GETS MASSIVE NEW DEAL AFTER LIV GOLD FLIRTATION: REPORT

Last week at LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Mickelson discussed the ever-changing world of golf brought on by LIV, and the six-time major winner couldn’t help taking a shot at the PGA Tour.

“I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. And I firmly believe that I’m on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf,” Mickelson said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We play against a lot of the best players in the world on LIV, and there are a lot of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour. Until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve. And I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards, and I love the side that I’m on.”

Players who have joined LIV Golf have been suspended by the PGA Tour, which has added to the animosity between both sides.

Jon Rahm, who is a friend of Mickelson’s, was also confused by the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Man, I love Phil, but I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Rahm said. “I really don’t know why he said that. … I think there’s some great changes being made and great changes for the players on the tour. I truly don’t know what drove him to say something like that.”

McIlroy and Rahm are preparing for this weekend’s CJ Cup in South Carolina, where McIlroy is the defending champion of the tournament.