Rory McIlroy evades media at PGA Championship amid golf club controversy

Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam last month. The reigning Masters champion recently arrived in Charlotte for the second major of the 2025 season, the PGA Championship.

McIlroy ended the tournament in a three-way tie for 47th place, finishing the major at 3-over. Sunday, the final day of the tournament, also marked McIlroy’s fourth consecutive day of declining to speak with members of the media assembled at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Speculation swirled that the Northern Irishman avoided making any public statements to the press in light of the situation with his driver leading up to the tournament. The United States Golf Association (USGA) ruled that McIlroy’s driver was non-conforming. The ruling forced McIlroy to make a switch.

McIlroy’s name was linked to the failed the test and eventually became public knowledge, likely via a leak. USGA policy prevents the organization from disclosing the name of any player who receives a failed test.

McIlroy was ultimately just one of multiple competitors who was forced to make an equipment change for the PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele, who won last year’s PGA Championship, hinted that Scottie Scheffler also had to make a change.

“I think Scott is winning the tournament, and I think he switched to his backup, too,” Schauffele told Golfweek. “See, you don’t even know, because he’s so good. We can deal with it because the (equipment) reps are so good now.”

Scheffler and McIlroy are endorsed by TaylorMade. As of Sunday evening, the brand had not released a public statement about the golfer’s drivers.

Schauffele said that testing every competitor’s clubs helps “protect the integrity of the field.”

“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” he said. “It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit (of the game). The whole point is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board, I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field.”

Amid the controversy, the PGA of America released a statement.

“We can confirm that the USGA was invited to do club testing at the PGA Championship, at the PGA of America’s request,” the statement read in part. “That testing program is consistent with the same level of support that the USGA provides to the PGA Tour and other championships, as part of their regular programs for driver testing. The standard process is for about a third of the field to be randomly tested under the program. That was the case at Quail Hollow this week. Finding driver heads that have crept over the line of conformance is not an unusual occurrence, especially for clubs that are hit thousands of times over a long period of time.”

Scheffler went on to win the PGA Championship on Sunday to earn the third major victory of his career.

