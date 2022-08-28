FOX Sports 

Rory McIlory wins Tour Championship, takes home record third FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy took advantage of Scottie Scheffler blowing his six-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting four under to win a record third career FedEx Cup.

McIlroy won by a stroke at 21-under while Scheffler’s three-over round resulted in him going 20-under for the tournament. Sungjae Im tied with him at that total, but secured second place as he was also four-under on the day.

McIlroy collects $18 million with the victory.