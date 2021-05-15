Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes, narrowly beating Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit

Rombauer won the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland on Saturday night.

Rombauer came storming down the last leg of the track and was able to take the lead from Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit at the very end to pick up the victory. Midnight Bourbon finished in second place and Medina Spirit finished in third place.

Flavien Prat and Rombauer were 12-1 odds coming into the race. It was also trainer Michael McCarthy’s first Triple Crown victory. Prat rode Country House during the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He was awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified.

Last year’s event was held in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was a limited fan capacity at the event. Organizers said they would have 10,000 in the stands for the race.

The Preakness was under a shroud of controversy all week as it was learned Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit failed a post-Kentucky Derby drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for an elevated level of betamethasone.

Medina Spirit cleared three rounds of testing to be able to compete in the Preakness. Baffert had two horses competing in the race but opted to stay away from Pimlico.

He told reporters in a statement through his lawyer “while this has been extremely hard and emotionally draining on me and my family, today is not about Bob Baffert.”

Baffert said Medina Spirit was treated for a skin condition with an antifungal ointment that included betamethasone, a corticosteroid that can be injected or applied topically and can help the joints in horses.

