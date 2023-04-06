Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 win over Cody Rhodes leaves young fan shocked: ‘This is bulls—!’

One young fan may have underscored just how Cody Rhodes supporters felt about watching their guy lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns and Rhodes at an epic match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night. At the end, Solo Sikoa – who was ejected earlier in the match – used his signature Samoan Spike finishing maneuver on Rhodes and allowed Reigns to capitalize and eventually win the match.

A young man, who likely stayed up late on a school night to root for Rhodes to go over Reigns and “finish the story,” was seen really upset in a video posted to social media. The young fan’s father released his own confetti to celebrate Reigns’ win much to the chagrin of his son.

“This is bulls—!” the fan exclaimed.

On the “Monday Night Raw” after WrestleMania, Rhodes would appear to confront Reigns and asked for a rematch for the title. Reigns and Paul Heyman declined. Rhodes demanded that he fought Reigns in some way to earn some redemption he could hang his hat on.

Reigns and Heyman agreed to a tag-team match with Sikoa. Rhodes had to choose a partner who participated at WrestleMania over the course of the two days, and if they lost the match, the partner would be barred from challenging Reigns for the championship.

Brock Lesnar came out and chose to partner with Rhodes – or so it seemed. Before the match started later in the night, Lesnar turned on Rhodes sparking the next feud.