Roman Reigns helps Cody Rhodes in electric SummerSlam return; Gunther chops way to championship glory

Roman Reigns is back.

Nearly four months since Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match against Cody Rhodes, the “Head of the Table” made an emphatic return to the ring and took out Solo Sikoa in the SummerSlam main event. It opened the door for Rhodes to get the win and defend his championship.

Reigns came out to Cleveland Browns Stadium with an extraordinary pop. He clocked Sikoa with a Superman Punch and then connected on the spear. Sikoa was down for the count as Rhodes hit his finishing maneuver. Rhodes stared Reigns down as he won the match.

The former champ’s return came as Sikoa took over The Bloodline. Without Reigns or an Uso by his side, Sikoa bolstered his faction with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu. As Tonga and Fatu won tag-team gold on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, Sikoa was looking for some gold of his own. But the “Original Tribal Chief” shattered those dreams.

Rhodes was one of two champions to retain their titles over the course of the night.

Liv Morgan retained the Women’s World Championship over Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley to help Morgan regain the title. Mysterio and Morgan locked lips as Ripley looked on shaking with rage.

The Morgan-Ripley rivalry seemed to be far from over.

The Judgment Day drama boiled over later in the night. As faction members Carlito and J.D. McDonagh were sent looking for Mysterio after the match, an irate Damian Priest had to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. Priest and Finn Balor exchanged words before the match leading to what happened later.

Gunther and Priest exchanged blows all night long. Priest’s knife-edge chops opened up Gunther’s chest. As it appeared Priest had the edge, Balor came down to possibly cheer on his stablemate. But it was clear there were other intentions.

Balor helped Gunther with a rope break after Priest hit the South of Heaven. Priest turned his attention to Balor and it ended up costing him.

Gunther won the title and started a new reign.

Three other titles changed hands during the night. Bron Breakker topped Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, LA Knight pinned Logan Paul to win the United States Championship and the “Queen of the Ring” Nia Jax defeated Bayley to begin her reign as WWE Women’s Championship.

Drew McIntyre also topped CM Punk in a highly emotional match with Seth Rollins as the Special Guest Referee.

Rollins wasn’t necessarily involved in the match but McIntyre and Punk turned their attention onto him at points during the match.

McIntyre wanted Rollins to allow him to pummel Punk with a chair – Rollins didn’t let it happen. Rollins’ attention was turned elsewhere when Punk tried to quickly roll up McIntyre. Punk got mad and tensions started to bubble up.

Punk then noticed Rollins had a bracelet that said the names of Punk’s wife and his dog. He got more irate, but his attention was taken away from McIntyre. Punk hit Rollins with a GTS and took the bracelet back.

McIntyre exploited the situation and kicked Punk in the groin and then a Claymore. The Scottish superstar then pinned Punk 1-2-3 – much to Rollins’ chagrin.

McIntyre took the bracelet off of Punk’s wrist.

