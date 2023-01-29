Roman Reigns defends WWE titles at Royal Rumble; Sami Zayn turns on champ and delivers big crowd reaction

Roman Reigns’ dominance over the WWE continued Saturday night as he defended the WWE Championship and Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble but he may have lost members of The Bloodline after his antics when the match ended.

With Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns went toe-to-toe with Owens. He hit multiple Superman Punches and speared Owens several times, including through a barricade during the match. Reigns would pin Owens and get the three count to keep his titles but the beatdown continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa came out to celebrate Reigns’ championship defense. The faction continued to deliver punishment to Owens. The Usos put a chair around his neck and Sikoa would throw his body full force into him. To make matters worse, Heyman brought out the handcuffs and they tied up Owens to the ring ropes

The Usos hit Owens with multiple superkicks and then Reigns was going to hit Owens with a chair. Zayn begged Reigns not to do it.

“This is beneath you,” Zayn said trying to protect his longtime friend. “You don’t need to do this. You’re better than that.”

LOGAN PAUL, RICOCHET STUN PRO WRESTLING FANS WITH ELECTRIC ROYAL RUMBLE MOMENT, ELON MUSK WEIGHS IN

Reigns gave Zayn the opportunity to earn his place in The Bloodline. However, the “Honorary Uce” turned on his “Tribal Chief” and hit him in the back with the chair. The crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, nearly blew the roof off of the place in one of the loudest pops of the night.

The rest of The Bloodline members would attack Zayn. But Jey Uso would be conflicted and run to the back and out of the ring, adding another conflict to the faction that has been on top of the WWE for over two years.

“F–you Roman!” the crowd chanted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the beatdown continued until the rest of The Bloodline grew tired. The faction would walk out of the ring and down the aisle but had another issue at hand.