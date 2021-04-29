Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct allegations: 'We're obviously following that'

Deshaun Watson is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and the fallout is something the NFL is watching closely, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday night.

Goodell was asked about the controversy surrounding the Houston Texans’ star in an interview on ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision,” Goodell said.

Goodell’s comments follow remarks made by NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent this week to FOX Sports Radio.

DESHAUN WATSON SITUATION ‘NOT GOOD FOR ANYBODY,’ NFL EXECUTIVE SAYS

“I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today. I’m praying for him and his family. I’m praying for the young ladies that have come out. This is not good for anybody, forget the sport,” Vincent said.

“But I think we’ve learned that every situation’s different. They’re delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it’s the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there’s a due process in place. And I think we’ve learned that over time, not that we’ve rushed in the past, but I think we’ve learned from the different cases that we’ve seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself, then that’s up to Lisa [Friel, NFL special counsel for investigations] and her team to now make the proper recommendations to what direction the commissioner and the commissioner’s office should take.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout. Earlier this month, he released a statement through his lawyer Rusty Hardin calling the claims a “money grab.”