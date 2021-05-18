Roger Federer loses in comeback at Geneva Open

Roger Federer – the 20-time Grand Slam champion– played his first match on clay in nearly two years. However, it wasn’t the comeback that the legendary tennis player had hoped for.

The 39-year-old pro, who had two surgeries on his right knee over the past 15 months, fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Pablo Andujar in the second round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday. It was only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It (losing) never feels great,” Federer said. “Looking at the long road that I have been on from the comeback, sure it’s rewarding to be back on a tennis court but you know I expect better from myself.”

Federer admitted after the match that “there was just not enough happening in my game.”

“I was a bit limited today, I felt, on the court. It is what it is. You just have to accept it and move on,” Federer added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the layoff, Federer is still ranked No. 8 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Next up for Federer is the French Open, which was the host of his most recent match on clay. Back in 2019, he fell to Rafael Nadal in the semifinal round of the tournament.

“Roland Garros is not the goal,” Federer said. “The goal is the grass so I still have time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.