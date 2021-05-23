Roger Federer laughs after hitting Gael Monfils with low blow in video

Roger Federer’s pinpoint accuracy can use some work, and friend Gael Monfils paid the price.

Federer was on the practice court with Monfils and his fiancee Elina Svitolina, when the three tried to have some fun by recreating an Instagram video Monfils made with Svitolina in which she hit seven balls at close range at a defenseless Monfils. The idea is to come close to hitting him without doing so.

“I know it’s a big challenge for you but just try to relax your arm, and you can do it,” Svitolina told Federer a video she posted Saturday.

Federer was supposed to hit balls to the left of Monfils, his right and between his legs. The last one, however, missed the mark, hitting Monfils with a low blow.

Federer cracked up and apologized.

“Don’t try this at home,” Svitolina joked.

“@Gael_Monfils I am out of rhythm. We try it again in a few weeks,” Federer tweeted.

