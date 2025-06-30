Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer goes ballistic after first career ejection

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time as interim manager of the Colorado Rockies, Warren Schaeffer was ejected, and he made the most out of that career moment.

Home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus called strike three on Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman, and he immediately got ejected after arguing the call.

That’s when Schaeffer came flying out of the dugout to get in between them, and he clearly had no thoughts of staying in the dugout after watching his reaction.

Schaeffer spiked his gum and hat into the dirt after getting in between De Jesus and Freeman, which led to the umpire tossing the interim manager from the game.

From there, Schaeffer got right in De Jesus’s face, saying his piece while also showing him where he thought the pitch was.

Schaeffer knelt in the right-handed batter’s box and held his hand just above the ground, likely showing De Jesus where he thought that strike-three call was on Freeman.

The Rockies relieved Bud Black of his managerial duties on May 11 despite a rare win for Colorado, the team owning MLB’s worst record this season at 18-65.

Since Schaeffer took over, the Rockies’ results haven’t been much better, going 11-32 since then.

However, Schaeffer’s fiery response to Freeman’s strikeout clearly turned the tides in his dugout.

The Rockies ended up beating the Brewers in extra innings, 4-3, at American Family Field. It was Brenton Doyle’s RBI double in the eighth inning, as well as Orlando Arcia’s game-tying home run in the ninth, that forced extras on the road.

Then, Kyle Farmer came through with an RBI single in the 11th to give Colorado the lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the bottom of the frame, as Tyler Kinley closed out the win.

