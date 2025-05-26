Rockies fan files lawsuit against MLB team, claims to have suffered injuries due to club’s lackluster output

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Rockies dropped the final game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Coors Field on Sunday.

The Rockies have now lost eight of their last 10 games.

Colorado’s 9-44 record represents the worst win-loss record in the MLB. Furthermore, the Rockies’ start to the 2025 season is historically bad. The team had already secured the worst 50-game start in modern major league history.

While many Rockies fans are likely disappointed by the team’s rough season, one supporter has decided to take legal action.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan, identified as Timothy Roeckel, claims to have sustained serious injuries while attending a game at the Rockies’ home ballpark in July 2023. CBS News Colorado reported that Roeckel said he was struck in the face by a foul ball. He was inside a Coors Field “luxury box” at the time.

COLORADO ROCKIES MAKE MLB HISTORY WITH WORST 50-GAME START IN MODERN ERA

At least one of Roeckel’s eyes and his face suffered “catastrophic and permanent injuries,” the lawsuit stated. He claimed a stadium design flaw contributed to him being unable to see the foul ball as it was coming in his direction.

Roeckel highlighted some architectural elements which he claimed played a role in the alleged design issues. More specifically, an overhang allegedly creates a limited view as it relates to objects that are moving from the field and towards the stands.

The lawsuit also pointed to Coors Field’s netting, asserting that the protective material did not adequately extend throughout the ballpark.

However, those were not the only grievances the fan had. The lawsuit also took issue with the Rockies’ “longstanding poor performance on the field [has] contributed to a game-day environment in which spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action on the field.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rockies have not celebrated a winning season since 2018.

Last year, the Chicago White Sox’s 121 losses set the MLB record. The Rockies remain on pace to break that undesirable record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.