Rockies’ C.J. Cron breaks MLB Statcast, launches home run out of Coors Field

Coors Field in Denver has seen its fair share of moonshot home runs since it opened. But Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron hit one out Friday night that left the building.

Cron demolished a baseball 504 feet off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Keynan Middleton, and it didn’t just clear the left field bleachers. It disappeared into the Colorado night.

That homer tied for the second-longest in MLB Statcast history, joining Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at 504 feet.

Nomar Mazara of the Texas Rangers hit one 505 feet in the 2019 season, which remains the longest-tracked homer in history.

Now, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t mention the effects Coors Field has on the game of baseball. It’s a hitter-friendly park for a reason. The atmospheric pressure and density at Coors Field are, on average, about 20% lower than a ballpark that’s played at normal sea level.

As a result, air resistance on baseballs is lighter, allowing the ball to travel farther.

Cron has taken advantage of that this season, earning himself his first career All-Star bid in 2022 with 27 homers on the year. He was hitting .265/.318/.481 heading into this game.

We’ve seen Statcast reach new heights this season. Most recently, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz broke the record for hardest-hit ball ever recorded, topping out at 122.4 miles per hour.

With still some more regular-season games remaining, let’s see what other marvels these MLB players want to showcase on Statcast.