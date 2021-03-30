Rockets would do James Harden trade again, general manager says

The Houston Rockets have no regrets trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets during the season, general manager Rafael Stone told reporters Monday.

The trade earlier in the season altered the paths of both teams. The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference while the Rockets sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference. Regardless, Stone said he would pull the trigger on the trade again if he could.

“I feel good about it. I do feel good about it. You do every deal at the moment you do the deal. I would, for sure, 100% do that deal again. You guys don’t have the advantages of knowing everything that I know. Literally no part of me that regrets doing that deal. I have not second-guessed it for a moment,” Stone said, via NBA.com.

Houston acquired Victor Oladipo in the four-team trade, but he was dealt to the Miami Heat before the trade deadline. The Rockets have dealt with a massive losing streak during the season and are not in a position to make the playoffs. The team did acquire a bundle of draft picks that will be used to possibly rebuild the organization into a championship contender.

Stone said he would need to be re-evaluated in the future.

“I think [a reporter] texted me the day after the [Harden] trade, and they said that they would evaluate me in 2027. And I said that was too early — they should do it in 2030. I think we felt at the time that we did the best job for the franchise possible. That’s my job, so I did it. Particularly given the types of things that we got back, yeah, it feels like you can’t possibly know how you did for multiple years — 3, 5 something like that,” Stone said.

He added that the team wasn’t trying to lose games and the players they did acquire were players like admired from the sidelines.

Houston is 13-33 this season. It’ll be tough going from here on out but a high draft pick is definitely in their future.