Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards in exchange for John Wall: reports

The Houston Rockets are shipping former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The trade puts the stamp on Westbrook’s one and only season with the Rockets, which ended up being a disappointment. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Westbrook to the Rockets for point guard Chris Paul and future draft picks back in July 2019.

Westbrook reportedly requested a trade in the offseason, and there were rumors that Wall was unhappy in Washington, so both players will get fresh opportunities for their new teams.

Westbrook, the 2017 MVP, averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists for the Rockets during the 2019-20 regular season.

During the 2020 NBA playoffs in the bubble in Orlando, Westbrook wasn’t at his best against the Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers. He tested positive for the coronavirus prior to entering the bubble and eventually played through a quad injury before the Rockets’ season came to an end in five games against the Lakers.

Wall, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, didn’t play at all last year because he was recovering from an Achilles injury. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds for the Wizards over nine seasons.

Westbrook will now be one-half of one of the best backcourts in the NBA, alongside shooting guard Bradley Beal. Wall, on the other hand, will join DeMarcus Cousins, who just recently signed with the Rockets, and he will try to convince superstar James Harden to stay, despite reportedly wanting out of Houston.