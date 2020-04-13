Rockets guard Russell Westbrook assisting Houston-area students with 650 laptops

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is assisting the Houston community.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday that Westbrook will donate 650 laptops through his “Why Not? Foundation” and “Comp-U-Dopt” for Houston-area students who need help with their digital education during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we need our internet providers to help our students close the digital divide in our city,” Turner tweeted.

Westbrook said that he was excited to help out with the youth.

“Something I’m very, very passionate about throughout my foundation,” Westbrook said during a video conference with the mayor. “Just trying to find a way, especially now, to be able to bridge the gap and giving kids access to another way of learning through computers and allowing them to be able to continue their education, especially from remote.”