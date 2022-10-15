FOX Sports 

Robert Kraft, Dana Blumberg tie the knot in surprise wedding in New York City: report

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg married in a star-studded surprise wedding event in New York City on Friday night.

The A-list guest list included the likes of former Patriots stars Tom Brady Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Ty Law, Vince Wilfork. Page Six reported Elton John performed at the event as well as Ed Sheeran. Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver were reportedly on hand as well.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft up prior to the NFL game between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots on October 9, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
(M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, told invited guests the two were having a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” at Lumi?res in Manhattan but didn’t say it was going to be for their wedding, Page Six reported. The plan for John to perform at the wedding was initially thought of when the superstar crooner came to Gillette Stadium as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month.

“They wanted to get in a zone of sharing happiness with one another, and bringing people together,” one source told the gossip column.

Robert Kraft (L) and Dr. Dana Blumberg attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women’s singles third round match between USA’s Serena Williams hits and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 2, 2022.
(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Kraft’s first wife, Myra Nathalie Hiatt, died of ovarian cancer in 2011. The two were married for nearly 50 years. Kraft began dating Ricki Lander a year after but the two broke up in 2018, according to Vanity Fair.

Kraft and Blumberg have reportedly been dating since 2019 and first came out as a couple at the French Open. The two got engaged earlier this year.

Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO The Kraft Group, and then-girlfriend Dana Blumberg arrive for the Intrepid, Sea Air &amp;amp; Space Museum’s inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards on November 10, 2021 in New York.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Blumberg is one of the top ophthalmologists in the U.S.