Robert Horry 'belongs' in the Hall of Fame, legendary coach says during induction speech

Robert Horry is only one of two players who have won at least seven NBA championships and is not in the Basketball Hall of Fame and on Saturday he got a big show of support from a former coach.

Rudy Tomjanovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame over the weekend and during his enshrinement speech he vouched for Horry – who won two rings as a member of the Houston Rockets.

“I want to speak up for Robert Horry to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Tomjanovich said, via AL.com. “He is truly a legendary player. He made so many clutch shots. He’s got seven rings to prove it. This is where he belongs.”

Horry won seven rings during his NBA career. Along with the two titles won in Houston, he has three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs.

Jim Loscutoff, who won seven titles with the Boston Celtics in nine NBA seasons, is the only other player with as many rings as Horry who is not in the Hall of Fame.

Horry played from 1992 to 2003. He averaged 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his career. The stats do not line up with all players who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He did leave a mark on the game by hitting some of the biggest shots in the biggest moments, earning him the nickname “Big Shot Bob.”

Horry responded to Tomjanovich’s remarks on Twitter.

“I am humbled and honored that Coach Rudy T would take a moment during his induction speech to recognize my career. Thank you Coach Rudy T, and sincere congratulations to you for a well-deserved HOF induction,” he wrote.