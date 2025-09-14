Robert Griffin III reacts to ‘Phillies Karen’s’ ‘butterfingers,’ recalls his oddest fan interaction

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Phillies Karen” is still the talk of the sports world.

In case you missed it, a home run ball by Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader made national headlines due to one fan berating a father and son to hand over the ball after it reached the stands.

Drew Feltwell, his son Lincoln, and daughter Avery appeared on Fox News’ “America Reports” to talk about the viral moment, where Drew Feltwell thought he was making a core memory for his son after finding Bader’s homer on the ground among multiple spectators. But a female Phillies fan was captured marching up to the Feltwells, demanding they give her the ball.

The moment quickly went viral, and at the end of the day, the Feltwells won by getting a meet-and-greet with Bader.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III gave his reaction to what has since been dubbed the “Phillies Karen.”

“She dropped the ball. You dropped it, he picked it up and gave it to the kid. At that point, it’s no longer your ball. Get better hands, don’t have butterfingers and catch the ball,” Griffin said to Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Fans battling for any type of memorabilia is hardly uncommon, but a specific memory has stuck out to Griffin well over a decade later. Griffin was in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, when he signed an autograph for someone who, he thought, was paralyzed from the waist down.

“So I signed the autograph, go the ceremony, win the Heisman, come back, and the guy’s walking the streets of New York, looks at me, winks and laughs, and then continues to like go try to get autographs from some other people that were there,” Griffin said.

“It was pretty wild, but there’s no lengths that people are not willing to go to get an autograph.”

