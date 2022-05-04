Robert Griffin III angling for NFL return

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These days, you can find Robert Griffin III on ESPN broadcasts breaking down the happenings around the NFL.

But once upon a time, Griffin III was Heisman Trophy winner looking to reinvent in the game with his unique style of play. Injuries robbed him of building upon his stellar rookie campaign, but Griffin III isn’t giving up yet on a return to the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Griffin III said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show that he would love to go to Chicago to serve as a mentor and backup to second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

“Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would be a great situation,” Griffin III said.

Griffin added that much to the dismay of Washington fans, he would also entertain playing for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. A move to Dallas would be a homecoming of sorts for Griffin III, who went to high school in Copperas Cove, Texas.

“I’ve been reached out to from a plethora of teams,” Griffin III said. “Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with [Marcus] Mariota and [Desmond] Ridder would be a great situation for me.”

The 32-year-old last suited up in the NFL with the Ravens from 2018-20. He received a spot start in 2020 due to the Ravens’ COVID-19 issues, with Baltimore falling to the Steelers, 19-14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his seven seasons combined with the Commanders, Browns and Ravens, Griffin III went 16-26 under center, earning his first and only Pro Bowl nomination in 2012.