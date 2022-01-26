Rob Gronkowski is going to have to make a lot of decisions in the offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, whose team was eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, already has questions about what he’s going to decide on the 2022 season since he only signed a one-year deal to return to the team for this season.

While Tom Brady also mulls his future, it could be a mutual decision between both players about whether they decide to play in 2022. Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he will take a few weeks to decide what he will do and will leave Brady’s decision to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“Tom’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. You know, I can’t speak for him, but whatever is best for him and his family, I totally understand. Everyone really wants to see him play football,” the veteran tight end told Fox News.

“But for myself, I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks. You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.

“You just want to settle down, let everything flush out, and in a couple of weeks make a decision from there. See how you’re feeling, what I’m thinking then. It’s going to be a little process, but I’m definitely going to take my time with it, no doubt. But we’ll see what happens man, anything can be up in the air.”

Gronkowski will go down as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. The four-time Super Bowl champion has 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 career regular-season games. He and Brady have the most touchdowns for a quarterback-receiver combo in playoff history.

When asked whether there was something he wanted to accomplish in his career, Gronkowski provided two things.

“I definitely always wanted to throw a touchdown pass, no doubt about that. That would be legendary. You know, if I play again, to be able to throw a touchdown pass. That’s given me an idea that if I do play, I definitely got to try and get that. You know, coach, come on, let’s do a reverse and I throw a pass,” he told Fox News.

“That would be really cool, but one thing that I would really actually love to try more than that, hands down, is just kick an extra point, kick a field goal. I think that’s harder than even throwing a touchdown pass. But kick a field goal – that would be fun, it’d be entertaining. And no matter how bad or how good I do, I feel like it would be well worth it.”

While Gronkowski and the Buccaneers are out of the playoffs, he will give one lucky NFL fan and up to 15 of their friends a chance to party at his Massachusetts home for the Super Bowl. Gronkowski partnered with Groupon for the day of fun activities and the game.

Fans interested in the contest can enter at Groupon through Feb. 2. The winner and their guests will be flown to Boston and receive two nights at a hotel and then head to Foxborough for the experience. Those who aren’t selected for the prize can still enter to win other prizes, including potential trips to Las Vegas and/or Cancun.