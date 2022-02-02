Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are not just one of the most iconic duos in sports history, they’re also best friends.

In his farewell message to Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end shared a video compilation to Instagram, highlighting some of their best plays and their most genuine moments all to the sound of Queen’s “You’re my Best Friend.”

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special,” Gronkowski wrote in the post. “Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.”

Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. In his statement, Brady said the level of “competitive commitment” that is required to be successful in the NFL is something he’s decided he can no longer do.

“This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he continued. “I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady said his plans for the future now are to take things “day-by-day” and to spend his time “giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives.”

Regardless of what’s to come, Gronkowski knows Brady will succeed.

“If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful,” he wrote on Instagram. “I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You’re a legend and always will be.”

Questions about Gronkowski’s plans for next season are still lingering. He told Fox News Digital last week he will take a few weeks to decide what’s next for him.

“I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks. You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.”