Rob Gronkowski reveals his biggest pet peeve when meeting fans

Being one of the most recognizable former NFL stars, Rob Gronkowski is always appreciative of fan interactions. However, he does have one pet peeve.

Leading up to his annual Gronk Beach festival during Super Bowl weekend, Gronkowski is ready to meet and greet many fans and party with them on Feb. 11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. But, while talking to PEOPLE, the Super Bowl champion wants everyone to give him some personal space.

“I appreciate my fans loving me, but when they start touching me and patting me on the back…I just like my space,” he told the publication.

The 33-year-old, who retired from the NFL once again last season, added, “You just have absolutely no clue who people are. That’s my little pet peeve for sure. I don’t flip out or anything. I just ask politely sometimes, like, ‘Hey, can I just get my space?'”

This year at Gronk Beach, the five-time Pro Bowler will be joined by musical acts 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon, who can certainly match Gronk’s vibe.

“How do you not love Lil Jon?” Gronkowski questioned. “He brings the energy every single time. He goes great with the Gronk fans.”

And for all the fans heading to Talking Stick Resort for the big party, make sure you’re wearing your Gronkowski jerseys.

“Whoever’s wearing my jersey, you’re allowed to throw it up to me,” he said. “I take about 30 to 45 minutes during the show while Diplo’s performing and whoever has my jersey on, I like to point to them. They throw the jersey up, I sign it, and I throw it back to them.”

This also works if there’s footballs involved, and Gronk is never shy to show off his catching and passing skills.

“I sign the football and throw it back, so you get to throw a pass to myself while I am on stage, and then you get to receive a pass back,” he said. “It’s fun just to see if you complete it.”

Gronk may still have those sticky hands, but he told Fox News Digital that retirement is suiting him well and his mindset isn’t on returning to the league despite teams showing interest.

“I just kind of ignore them,” he said about receiving phone calls and text messages from teams. “I laugh, you know. I send some funny things back, but it’s also very humbling. It’s very cool to be in that situation as well thought to where you’re still wanted.

“I would say just one of a few out there to have teams call, and you can come back and play in the NFL. So, that’s definitely a humbling experience. But the mindset is just not there. And I just enjoy my time off and very content on where I am.”

Instead, he’ll just watch his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady attempt another run at the Super Bowl, something he thinks the team is more than capable of despite going 8-9 in Brady’s first career losing season.

“I think they’re going to do some damage,” Gronkowski said of the Buccaneers. “They’re definitely can be a dangerous team at any time.”

Tickets for this year’s Gronk Beach go on sale Thursday.

