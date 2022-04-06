NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is unsure if he will play this NFL season, despite the return of quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now.”

Last season, Gronkowski, 32, started 12 games for the Buccaneers, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. After Tampa Bay was eliminated in the postseason by the Los Angeles Rams Gronkowski said he would take time to make a decision about returning to play in 2022.

“I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks,” he later told Fox News Digital. “You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.”

Gronkowski, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, took part in a charity event with Brady over the weekend, where the tight end was throwing passes, not catching them, he said.

“I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, ‘Oh, oh crap, I got to get back out on the field,'” Gronkowski added.

Gronkowski, who is enjoying his time off, noted that you have to be 100% dedicated to compete in the NFL on a week-to-week basis – because each season is a grind.

“Even in your 30s, I mean, you just can’t just slack it and just be 50% all-in, then you’re going to get caught off with the game, and it’s going to just spit you right out,” Gronkowski told the outlet. “You’ve got to be fully dedicated. I’m not ready to do that yet, so I’m not gonna sign a contract if I’m not fully ready.”

After 11 NFL seasons, Gronkowski has easily put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume playing alongside the greatest quarterback in league history. When Brady made the move to Tampa Bay in 2020, Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him, and they won another Super Bowl together.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February before the quarterback eventually decided to come back for another run with Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, said he didn’t think Brady was going to come back so soon.

“I knew he was going to come back, but I didn’t think he was going to come back this year,” the tight end said. “I thought he was gonna come back in like a year, you know, spend some time with his family.”

“He’s not done man let me tell you,” Gronkowski added. “The guy is 44 and … doesn’t look like a day over 23 when he’s throwing the football around. It’s just incredible he just slings it, it’s always right on the money.”

Gronkowski said he watched Brady throw passes to kids at the charity event, and joked that Brady’s arm got tired faster compared to him.

“My spirals were a little bit better than his, too,” Gronkowski joked. “But he [Brady] still has it, definitely, no doubt about that. So it’s good to see him back in the game, man. He’s just unbelievable how he’s still rolling that strong.”

