Rob Gronkowski brings Gronk Beach to Las Vegas, first-round draft picks on the guest list

LAS VEGAS – Rob Gronkowski is bringing the party to Las Vegas Friday.

Gronk Beach is back and is coming to “the entertainment capital of the world” on the second day of the draft. Gronkowski teamed up with partners Pepsi Stronger Together, Emsculpt Neo, Alkaline88 and Adore Me to host the event at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn.

The Chainsmokers, Kim Lee, DJ Five and the Deux Twins are slated to perform, and Gronk’s girlfriend, supermodel Camille Kostek, is expected to have her own setup at the event. Other major celebrities are expected to attend.

“During my year off in 2020, I did not want to sit out on the Super Bowl, so we came up with Gronk Beach Miami,” Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. “Everyone showed up, tons of my friends and teammates — people like coach (Bill) Belichick, Lizzo, and Triple H. The first event sold out 3,000 tickets in just 10 minutes, so I can’t imagine how crazy Gronk Beach Vegas is going to be.

“Not to mention, the rookies need something fun to do, and I’m personally inviting every single first-round draft pick to come celebrate at Gronk Beach with me.”

Gronkowski said fans who are attending should expect something like they’ve never seen before.

“Expect a party like you’ve never experienced before,” he said. “This is not your standard pool party in Las Vegas. This is not your normal weekend on the calendar. This is draft weekend in Las Vegas. They are shutting down the strip, and everyone is invited to my party. Expect the kings of Vegas, and one of my favorite artists in the world, The Chainsmokers, to bring the 808s. Expect my brothers to be wildin’ out on stage in Pit Viper shades during the champagne showers.”

The NFL is staging its draft in Vegas for the first time.

Gronkowski said his draft experience was memorable. He got to celebrate with his family when the New England Patriots selected him in the second round in 2010.

“OG fans know this, but I missed my junior year at Arizona due to back surgery,” Gronk recalled. “I wasn’t exactly an NFL Draft favorite, so I remember when I got the call just immediately thinking to myself, ‘Wow. I did it. I am in the NFL.’ Then my whole family got into a dogpile, and we started chanting and swaying together. And, to me, that was a very special moment. I will never forget that.”

Gronk Beach opens at noon local time for those attending the draft.