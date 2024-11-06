Rival GM roasts Cowboys’ Jerry Jones for sending 4th-round pick for Jonathan Mingo: ‘Way too rich’

The Dallas Cowboys have been through a roller-coaster season thus far, but at 3-5, owner Jerry Jones proved the team would be buyers, not sellers, ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas acquired second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers, giving up a 2025 fourth-round pick in the process. The Cowboys also received a 2025 seventh-round pick from Carolina.

But at least one rival GM thought Jones’ move was too much, as NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I asked a GM of another team his thoughts on the Cowboys trade for Jonathan Mingo,” Slater wrote on X. “The thoughts were something ‘Talented. A little raw. Comp is too much… like way too much. Basically a net 5th [round pick]. Probably is most like [Jalen] Tolbert of the guys there.’

“The GM goes on to say, ‘Just my opinion. Not a bad player but to include a 4th is rich.”

Mingo was a high prospect coming out of Ole Miss, but things never materialized in Carolina after they took him in the second round last season following their selection of Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

EAGLES LEGENDS LESEAN MCCOY, DESEAN JACKSON ROAST COWBOYS AMID SEASON STRUGGLES: ‘BIG TRASH’

Another rival GM of the Cowboys told Slater that Mingo’s “skill set” is there, but he is “raw.”

This season, Mingo has hauled in just 12 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns.

Other than rival front-office execs, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was surprised to see Jones make this move for Mingo as well.

“The Dallas Cowboys gave up more to get Jonathan Mingo than the Kansas City Chiefs did to get DeAndre Hopkins. Lord have mercy,” Griffin III posted on X.

There was more criticism of Jones and the Cowboys’ decision on social media, with many saying Dallas has made all the wrong moves this year.

Jones has been critiqued for his roster construction in recent seasons, but perhaps none more than for the 2024 campaign. The Cowboys, usually a very aggressive team when it comes to free agents, was low key this past offseason. Jones even said he never considered Derrick Henry, the league’s current Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner, despite the Cowboys needing a running back after Tony Pollard walked in free agency.

Dallas eventually reunited with Ezekiel Elliott, though that has not panned out this season and was recently disciplined for “habitual tardiness.” Rico Dowdle has assumed the role of starter in the backfield.

With their record sub-.500, and Dak Prescott set to miss at least the next four games due to being on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, Jones is doing what he can to equip Cooper Rush with enough to keep the ship afloat with a potential wild card spot in sight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the move for Mingo is just another criticized move for Jones, who hasn’t pushed the right buttons in the eyes of many this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.