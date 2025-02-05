Riley Gaines, advocates to join Trump for executive order keeping biological men out of women’s sports

Advocates for fairness in women’s sports will join President Donald Trump on Wednesday as he is expected to sign an executive order to keep biological men from competing against females.

Independent Women ambassadors Riley Gaines, Payton McNabb, Paula Scanlan, Sia Liilii, Lauren Miller, Kim Russell, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Linnea Saltz and Lily Mullens will be at the White House for the signing.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The executive order will come on National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday, which celebrates female athletes from across women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females. The executive order will concern public institutions, OutKick confirmed on Tuesday.

“National Girls and Women in Sports Day is incredibly special to me, more so now after experiencing the injustice of competing against a male firsthand and talking to hundreds of other female athletes and parents with similar stories,” Gaines, who is the host of OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast, said in a news release. “Who could have predicted back in 1987 when the day was created that we would be fighting to keep men out of women’s sports?

WOMEN ARE LOSING THE SPORTS GENDER BATTLE. LET’S HELP THEM WIN THE WAR

“Luckily, we now have a president in the White House that has already proven he stands with women and actually knows what a ‘woman’ is. I’m counting on the Senate to bring Sen. Tuberville’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to a vote as soon as possible and send it on to the president’s desk.”

Trump made fairness in women’s sports a major campaign issue on his way to winning the presidential election over former Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

At the beginning of January, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine sex in Title IX as “gender identity.” Then, Trump’s Department of Education told K-12 schools and higher learning institutions that Title IX protections would be recognized on the basis of biological sex.

Trump made clear in December he was going to end the “transgender lunacy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As someone who was directly impacted by a male athlete on my college women’s swim team, I know how important it is to preserve female-only sport and space,” Scanlan, a former UPenn swimmer and teammate of Lia Thomas, added. “Current and future female athletes shouldn’t be subjected to what my teammates and I went through. Thankfully, the current administration is following through on promises to stop the insanity.”