Former All-Pro Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, but new disturbing details surrounding the arrest emerged later in the afternoon.

The audio of Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, calling 911 was obtained by KIRO in Seattle. She explained to the dispatcher that Sherman was drunk and threatened to commit suicide. She added that he was aggressive and physical.

“He’s threatening to kill himself,” Moss told the dispatcher. “He has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself… This is like a f— emergency, I need officers here now.”

Sherman reportedly tried breaking into his in-laws’ home in Redmond, Washington around 2 a.m., according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. Police officers tried to calm the situation down, authorities said. One state trooper developed some kind of rapport with Sherman and told him how he once parked his car while he was working as a valet when he was a teenager.

Lowe stated that the tactics worked, but Sherman fought back once the officers told him that he was under arrest. That’s when police officers summoned a K-9 to take him down. According to the officers, Sherman was taken to the hospital to be examined for any injuries. He was eventually booked into the King County jail in Seattle just after 6 a.m.

Sherman, 33, was denied bail but a spokesperson with the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that it is standard procedure until suspects of domestic violence can appear before a judge.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Moss told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing alright, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

It was before 1:30 a.m. when the Washington State Patrol received a 911 call from a construction crew working along State Route 520 east of Seattle. The caller said that an apparently intoxicated driver entered the closed construction zone. As the vehicle left the zone, it struck a barricade, sustaining significant driver-side damage, Patrol Capt. Ron Mead told a news conference on Wednesday.

While he was at the hospital, troopers obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for intoxicants, Mead said. Results were pending, but the patrol was recommending additional charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The NFLPA released a statement saying: “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman became a Seattle sports all-time great during seven seasons with the Seahawks. He was a key piece during their incredible run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but missed much of the 2020 season because of a calf strain. He was released in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.