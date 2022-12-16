Richard Sherman starts awkward confrontation with Seattle radio host during interview

Richard Sherman may be out of the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he forgot what people said about him, especially when he left Seattle.

The former Seahawks cornerback, who won a Super Bowl in Seattle, was invited to appear on the “Brock and Salk” radio show Wednesday by former teammate K.J. Wright, who has a segment with the show each week.

Sherman had a bone to pick with co-host Mike Salk, and he made it known on air when Salk tried to ask the Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” analyst a question.

“First off, I remember when I exited here, and I remember I heard some words from you that were a lot different than I had heard when I was here,” Sherman told Salk via Sports Illustrated. “I’m gonna answer the questions from Brock and K.J., but we’re gonna excuse you out of this.”

Salk quickly denied Sherman’s accusation, but Sherman persisted.

“I don’t listen to your show. … Again, you’re excused from the interview,” Sherman said.

As you’d expect from a co-host, Salk snapped back saying, “It doesn’t really work that way, Sherm. This is a show that has my name on it.”

“It kinda does though,” Sherman replied.

“That’s the only reason I’m here is because of K.J. The only reason we’re here on your show is because of K.J., not you.”

While Salk said he was willing to hash out anything with Sherman, the three-time All-Pro corner said, “I don’t have the conversation for you.”

It was about as awkward as a radio interview could get, though “Brock and Salk” will likely be getting a bump in ratings after the confrontation.