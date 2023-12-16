Richard Sherman says Chargers should have ‘made history’ by firing Brandon Staley at halftime

Brandon Staley has been in the hot seat for quite some time, and he did himself zero favors on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach has received numerous calls to be fired, especially since his team blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs last year.

As Los Angeles has continued to disappoint all season, more and more people have deemed Staley unfit to hold his role.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the Chargers’ season hit rock bottom on Thursday night when they trailed 42-0 at halftime to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Social media platform X was set ablaze with comments saying that Staley should not have even returned to the field for the second half. Even a Super Bowl champion-turned-analyst echoed those sentiments.

During halftime of the game, Richard Sherman said he had never seen a team so “uninspired” to play before.

“This is one of the worst first halves I’ve seen from a team. It just looks like they’ve given up, they’ve quit. They packed their bags, they packed all their suitcases, they booked their vacations, and they’re ready to go,” Sherman said.

ALABAMA’S JALEN MILROE ANNOUNCES RETURN FOR SENIOR YEAR

Speaking into the microphone, even Sherman said Staley should have been sent home at halftime.

“Brandon Staley, I hate to say this, because you don’t ever want to call for somebody’s job. But they should make history — they should fire him at halftime,” he said. “They should say ‘hey, we got a UberX carpool outside, and we’ll send you on your way.’ Right now, I’ve never seen a team come out this uninspired.”

Staley, ultimately, was not fired at halftime, but he did understand where Sherman was coming from.

“Wasn’t good enough. That wasn’t us out there,” Staley told the Amazon Prime Video broadcast as he was headed into the locker room for halftime. “Did not come ready to play. Second half, we gotta fight for pride, but it’s a good group. We gotta regroup at halftime, come out and try to play a better second half.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers fell to 5-9 on the season after losing 63-21, and it doesn’t look to get any better, as quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the rest of the year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.