Richard Sherman blasts Cowboys' O-line for not protecting QB Andy Dalton after cheap shot vs. Washington

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t played a game since Week 1, so he’s had time to sit back and watch the 2020 NFL season unfold over the last couple of weeks.

Sherman reacted to seeing Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton taking a hit from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic in Week 7, and he was shocked to see the Cowboys’ offensive linemen show a lack of enthusiasm to protect their signal-caller. Sherman told NBC’s Cris Collinsworth that he blames head coach Mike McCarthy for their 2-5 start to the season, and he said that “something is broken” with Dallas.

“If you’re in Tampa and somebody hits Tom Brady like that, I don’t think that guy makes it off the field,” Sherman said earlier this week on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.” “If you’re in Seattle and that happens to Russell Wilson, I don’t think that guy makes it off the field. If you’re in New Orleans and it happens to Drew [Brees], that guy doesn’t make it off the field.”

“That’s how football goes,” Sherman added. “You hit the quarterback, you cheap shot him, the team defends him. That’s what you do. I think there’s something to be said about the leadership of Mike McCarthy and the way his team is responding to adversity. It’s a disaster everywhere.”

The Cowboys have taken a lot of heat so far this season. Even Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin showed his disappointment with the team, calling them “the worst team in the National Football League.”

The Cowboys will face another NFC East rival when they square off against quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.