Richard Seymour calls Tom Brady's departure from Patriots 'unexpected' but not shocking: He 'has earned that right'

Picturing Tom Brady in a uniform other than the New England Patriots was not something anyone, including former teammate Richard Seymour, ever expected to see.

The 40-year-old former defensive tackle who helped Brady take home three rings said that the decision to move on from the Patriots after 20 seasons was “unexpected” but something he understands when looking at the business end of things.

“I’ll say this, I thought it was unexpected,” Seymour told NBC Sports on Wednesday. “I didn’t see it happening, but I’ll say this, Tom has earned that right. He’s a guy that’s always looking for new challenges, the ultimate competitor. I thought they would work it out and try to figure out a way to get it done, but it’s a business and he’s earned that right to test the market and see what’s out there and how other organizations are ran, that sort of thing.”

Brady and Pats’ owner Robert Kraft remained quiet throughout all of last season as the rumor mill swirled around talk that the two sides were at a stalemate over the quarterback’s contract.

In March, several days after becoming a free agent for the first time in his career, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Any time you go somewhere new, it brings out a new challenge — new teammates, new coaches and a new system to learn. … I think he’s going to relish in that opportunity and I wish both of them well,” Seymour said of his former quarterback.

As far as whom he’s rooting for in the upcoming season? Seymour will likely leave it to a coin flip.

“Tom’s a lifelong friend. I’ve known him for 20-plus years, so you always want to see him succeed. Obviously, the Patriots drafted me and there’s always a ton of respect for them and the winning culture. I have love in my heart for both.”

Fans won’t have to decide as the two sides aren’t scheduled to meet in the regular season.