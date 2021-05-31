Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James, says White athletes don't want a Black agent

Rich Paul is regarded as one of the most powerful and very best NBA agents.

Paul, who represents and maintains a close relationship with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, participated in a recent interview with The New Yorker and talked about being a Black man in a field that is predominantly white.

Paul said that it’s hard to represent a white player. The only player that he represents is Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers, who signed with Paul back in 2019.

“It’s very difficult for me to represent a white player,” Paul told The New Yorker. “It just is. Look around. There’s very few. I represent a player from Bosnia. But, again, he’s international. He looks at it different.”

Paul was asked: “So white players who are American don’t want a Black agent?”

“They’ll never say that,” Paul responded while smiling. “But they don’t. I think there’s always going to be that cloud over America.”

Paul also represents other star players including James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, and Houston Rockets guard John Wall.