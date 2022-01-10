Ric Flair is still mad at Kirby Smart over handshake snub

Ric Flair, who was rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs five weeks ago in the SEC Championship game, made the shocking announcement Monday that he would be rooting for the Alabama Crimson Tide to win tonight’s college football national championship.

The 14-time world champion seemed to go off-script on New Year’s Eve when he made what seemed to be a personal attack against Kirby Smart before picking Michigan to beat the Dawgs.

“Sorry Kirby Smart! You should have shook my hand on the sidelines when I was standing next to Herschel Walker in Athens,” Flair wrote before picking the Wolverines.

And now the Nature Boy is doing the unthinkable and has picked the Crimson Tide via some weird photoshop-looking tweet featuring Joe Namath.

Flair picking Michigan was one thing since he and Jim Harbaugh are longtime buddies. But this apparent feud with Kirby Smart since the SEC Championship is something else.

“Once A Dawg, Always A Dawg! You Know Who I’ll Be Rooting For In The @SEC Championship Game Today! Go Dawgs! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote December 4 on social media.

This is the same Ric Flair that is friends with Todd Gurley. It’s the same Ric Flair who was presented with a Dawgs jersey at his 70th birthday by none other than kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. This is a Nature Boy who gives his time to David Pollack’s foundation.

This is the same Ric Flair who attended his step-daughter’s graduation from Georgia back in the spring.

It couldn’t be clearer that Kirby Smart has officially lost the Nature Boy and it doesn’t appear he’s getting him back on the bandwagon anytime soon.

