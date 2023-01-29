Rhea Ripley wins Royal Rumble women’s match, outlasts Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley was the first superstar to enter the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night and she was the last to leave. Ripley will get a women’s championship shot at WrestleMania.

Ripley last over an hour and joined only the handful of wrestlers in WWE history to be the first person to enter the ring and the last one to leave during the Royal Rumble match. She faced off in a chaotic ending against a returning Asuka and Liv Morgan.

Morgan was the second entrant in the Rumble and lasted nearly as long as Ripley. They became the final two wrestlers left in the match.

All three competitors were on the apron of the ring. Asuka went into her bag of tricks and used a blue mist to blind the eyes of Morgan. As Asuka looked proud of what she accomplished, Ripley nicked her knee and Asuka fell to the floor to get eliminated.

Morgan hit a big move on the apron but Ripley kept her balance. Ripley wrapped her legs around Morgan’s neck and flipped her out of the ring and onto the floor to win the Royal Rumble.

It’s unclear what championship Ripley will challenge for. Bianca Belair is the RAW Women’s Champion and Charlotte Flair is the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Belair defeated Alexa Bliss earlier in the night to keep her championship.

Ripley, one of the members of the Judgment Day faction, was initially hit with a spear by a returning Beth Phoenix in the middle of the men’s Royal Rumble. Edge returned to the ring earlier in the night and his feud with Finn Balor and Damian Priest continued into the aisle. Ripley came out to interfere on behalf of her stablemates but Phoenix came out to defend her husband.

WWE officials came out to break up the melee.

Natalya, Chelsea Green, Michelle McCool and Nia Jax were among those to make their return during the Rumble. Ripley eliminated Green in about 5 seconds and also ridded of McCool. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky eliminated Natalya.