RFK Jr asks Aaron Rodgers about getting into politics in Netflix docuseries trailer

The New York Jets quarterback’s three-part docuseries on Netflix, called “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” will be released on Dec. 17.

The trailer for the show was released during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

In the trailer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked the Jets quarterback about getting into politics.

“Have you thought about going into politics?” Kennedy said.

There were rumors that Kennedy was considering Rodgers to be his vice president while he was running for president. Kennedy instead picked Nicole Shanahan, a California lawyer and philanthropist, as his running mate.

Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Republican presidential nominee and eventual President-elect Trump.

Trump tapped Kennedy to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

While Rodgers was not selected to be Kennedy’s running mate, he said the documentary is “pretty wide open” with what will be included in it.

“Yeah, I’m thankful for the last year. You know, when Gotham reached out after I got hurt we had a good conversation, and it was fun to have him along for the ride and Liam and Sarah and some really amazing people I got to meet along the way,” Rodgers said during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“It chronicles a lot of the rehab; it chronicles a trip down to Costa Rica where we did Ayahuasca. There is some great backstory stuff you know from my 18 years in Green Bay and some interesting interviews. So yeah, I mean it’s pretty wide open, it’s talking about all different types of topics in the episodes.”

“It was definitely vulnerable to open up and allow them to be around and to take them to some of these things but yeah, I’m excited. I haven’t seen the final cuts or anything, but you know I’m thankful for the people I’ve met in the process and that there’s this history of the most difficult and most rewarding year of my life, kind of now to go back and look at in 20 years.”

The Jets are currently 3-9 and have lost three games in a row. Rodgers has struggled this season, completing 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards while throwing 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was asked after the Jets’ 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks about potentially making a quarterback change.

“Not as of today,” Ulbrich replied, leaving the door open for a change.

On Monday, Ulbrich shut a potential change down, saying he has great belief in Rodgers, and that he gives the team the best opportunity to win.

Rodgers and the Jets will look to stop their slide when they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday.

