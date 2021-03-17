Reynolds, Odunze receive US call-ups but not Hoppe

Defender Bryan Reynolds received his first call-up to the U.S. national team after the 19-year-old made his debut for Roma last weekend.

Chituru Odunze, an 18-year-old goalkeeper with Leicester, also could debut in exhibitions against Jamaica on March 25 at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, or three days later at Northern Ireland. Both games will be played without fans because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Forward Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals for Schalke this season, was not called in for a possible debut. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has a slight injury, according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, was not among the 26 players announced Wednesday.

Several players are scheduled to return to their clubs after the match against Jamaica, including defenders John Brooks, Reggie Cannon and Chris Richards, midfielder Tyler Adams, and forwards Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.

Midfielder Christian Pulisic could play his first game for the U.S. since Oct. 15, 2019, against Canada; Sargent his first since Nov. 19, 2019, against Cuba; Erik Palmer-Brown his first since June 9, 2018, against France under coach Dave Sarachan; and Luca della Torre his first since June 2, 2018, against Ireland.

The U.S. has played just two matches with a full-strength roster since the start of the pandemic: a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, both last November.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Yunas Musah, who debuted for the U.S. in November, was included after committing to the U.S. long-term this week.

The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, and the start of World Cup qualifying in September. Most top players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The roster averages 11 international appearances and 23 years, 27 days in age as of the start of training camp on Monday, and 14 players have eight or fewer appearances. Sixteen players are 22 and under.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said he advised 18-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder Efraín Álvarez, who is eligible for the U.S. and Mexico, to attend camp with El Tri in order to be better prepared to make a long-term decision.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado) Tyler Adams (Leipzig. Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England).

Forwards: Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Tim Weah (Lille, France).