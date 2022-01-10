Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is among those who blame Brandon Staley for the Los Angeles Chargers missing the playoffs after he bizarrely called a timeout during Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with the game on the line.

The game looked like it would’ve ended in a tie when Staley called a timeout with 38 seconds left in overtime a tie would’ve secured a playoff spot for both teams.

But Las Vegas would come back to run the ball down to two seconds, call a timeout and Daniel Carlson hit the 47-yard field goal to send the Raiders to the playoffs.

“We’re being robbed as NFL fans that we don’t get to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “This guy coaches like he’s a Division III coach that nobody cares about. It’s hard not to make the playoffs with a franchise quarterback. But congratulations, you did it. How he faces his football team after this one is incredible to me.”

He continued: “Look, the Raiders were content. They were going to take the tie. They absolutely were going to take the tie. But homeboy’s sitting there, timeout. What? You’re brilliant with those timeouts. You got a way better football team than (the one) you got beat by, and you lost — you’re at home. I just think it’s ridiculous. … This dude has no idea. He has no experience.”

Staley told reporters after the game he wanted to get the right defensive package on the field knowing Las Vegas was going to likely run the ball.

