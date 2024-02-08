Rex Ryan interviews for Cowboys defensive coordinator job: report

Rex Ryan is once again thinking about getting back on the NFL sidelines.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach has reportedly interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys to become their defensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn recently took the head coaching job for the Washington Commanders, leaving the job open. He was in Dallas for three seasons after being the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan was in conversations last year with the Denver Broncos, but they eventually went with Vance Joseph to run their defense.

Ryan has been an analyst on ESPN since 2017, shortly after he was let go by the Bills. He coached Buffalo in 2015 and 2016, being fired with one game to go in that second season.

Prior, Ryan manned the Jets, leading them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, his first two seasons with the team.

Ryan has not been a defensive coordinator since 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens.

In New York, Ryan compiled a record of 46-50 in six seasons, and was fired by the Jets in 2014 after going 4-12 – he immediately headed north to coach the Bills, the Jets’ AFC East rival.

He is the twin brother of longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan and the son of Buddy, a two-time Super Bowl champion coach.

