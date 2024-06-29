Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban to earn more lucrative base salary as an adviser

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban took home millions in earnings during his lengthy career on the sideline. But his base salary was lower than many expected.

According to Saban’s contract with Alabama, he earned an estimated base salary of just over $300,000 for the 2023 season. Last season turned out to be the seven-time national championship winner’s final coaching campaign when he announced his retirement in January.

Saban intends to remain involved with the football program, but he will work in an advisory role, which comes with a considerable bump in base salary.

According to documents obtained by AL.com, the 72-year-old will make $500,000 in base salary as an Alabama adviser.

Saban’s contracts were typically incentive-filled, which boosted his overall pay well into the eight-figure range. His last contract featured a variety of bonuses and a “talent fee” that resulted in millions in payouts.

If Alabama won the SEC championship, a bowl game or a national title, Saban would receive a hefty bonus. Saban was often the highest-paid college football coach during his tenure.

Shortly after Saban stepped away from coaching, Alabama paid him an estimated $858,716, according to AL.com.

Saban’s new role also requires him to switch offices. His new office will be located inside the Crimson Tide’s home stadium.

Aside from his advisory duties, Saban will work as a television analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Kalen DeBoer, who coached the Washington Huskies to the program’s first national championship game appearance in January, will take over the head coaching duties. He agreed to a 10-year contract with Alabama earlier this year.

